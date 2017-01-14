Maintenance stems clashes over Syrian capital water source

Maintenance workers arrived in Syria's rebel-held Wadi Barada near Damascus Friday to fix the water facility there, signaling an end to the violent standoff that has dried out the capital for weeks and threatened a fragile cease-fire, activists and the government said.



Turkey, which supports the Syrian opposition, brokered the cease-fire with Russia, an ally of the Syrian government.



Earlier on Friday, the Syrian army and the opposition monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces had made new territorial gains in Wadi Barada, capturing the village of Basima after heavy airstrikes and shelling.



Recapturing the area would mark a new government victory, despite the cease-fire.



Previous talks to restore Wadi Barada water flow and impose a cease-fire there faltered, according to rebel groups, because the government demanded fighters surrender and evacuate the area.



Fuad Abu Hattab, an exiled resident of Wadi Barada who is part of the opposition group following the talks, said the agreement would not force anyone to leave the area nor mean Syrian soldiers taking control of the area.

...