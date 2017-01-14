Saudi mufti warns of 'depravity' of cinema, concerts

Saudi Arabia's highest-ranking cleric has warned of the "depravity" of cinemas and music concerts, saying they would corrupt morals if allowed in the ultra-conservative kingdom.



The head of the Saudi supreme council of clerics was responding to a question about the plans of the kingdom's General Authority for Entertainment to licence concerts and study opening cinemas.



Developing tourism and entertainment in the desert kingdom is one of the wide-ranging goals of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 announced in April.

