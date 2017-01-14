Turkey suspends pro-Kurdish lawmaker for 'genocide' comment

A pro-Kurdish lawmaker has been temporarily suspended from the Turkish parliament for saying the word "genocide" during heated discussions on changes to the constitution, state media said Friday.



Turkey vehemently denies a genocide against Armenians took place.



Paylan's comments came after a vicious fight broke out in parliament on Thursday as lawmakers voted on parts of the 18-article constitution bill which – if passed – will be put to a referendum at the end of March or early April.

...