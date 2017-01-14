Eight dead in raids on rebel-held Syrian town: activists

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria killed eight people on Saturday, pro-opposition activists said, the latest to hit the area where Al-Qaeda's former affiliate has a strong presence.



Most of those killed in the Idlib province town of Maarat Masrin were civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



Their deaths came after those of three civilians, one of them a child, in strikes on the nearby town of Orum al-Joz late on Friday, Observatory head Rami Abdel-Rahman said.



The U.S.-led coalition too has carried out airstrikes on targets in Idlib province in recent weeks.

...