26 killed as Yemeni forces push rebels back

At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an airstrike as government forces advanced against Shiite Huthi rebels near a key shipping strait, medics and officials said Saturday.



An overnight airstrike by a pro-government Arab coalition on a rebel assembly in Zaydiya, in Hodeida province, left another nine Huthis dead, a security official said.



Forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and allied fighters from the Popular Resistance have entered the town of Dhubab and seized its local government headquarters.

...