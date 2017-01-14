Amid primary care struggle, field hospital opens near Mosul fighting

Civilians and soldiers wounded as Iraqi forces attempt to retake Mosul from ISIS are receiving treatment in a high-tech field hospital about 20 km from the frontlines.



Around 145,000 people have been displaced from Mosul in the first three months of the campaign, the biggest battle in Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, according to the International Organization for Migration.



The United Nations had warned that the operation to retake Mosul, ISIS' largest urban stronghold anywhere in Iraq or neighboring Syria, could displace up to 1.5 million people.



At Khazer, east of Mosul, one woman said her husband died last month after feeling unwell at night, because there were no ambulances available.

...