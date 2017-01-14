Tunisia marks low key revolution anniversary

Tunisia on Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of the fall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali without fanfare, after official recognition of failure on the economic and social fronts.



Prime Minister Youssef Chahed acknowledged on national television on Friday night that authorities had so far failed to address the grievances of the Tunisian people that had fueled the 2011 revolution.



Tunisian authorities have struggled to restore the economy and reduce youth unemployment -- particularly among new graduates -- over the past six years.



In January 2016, the government imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew after Tunisia witnessed some of its worst social unrest since the revolution.

