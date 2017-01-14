If US wants Kurds at Syria talks, invite ISIS too, Turkey says

If the United States wants to invite Kurds to the upcoming Syrian peace talks it might as well invite ISIS, said Turkey's foreign minister Saturday whose country views Kurdish fighters in Syria as extremists.



The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG), have been Western allies in the Syrian conflict but are condemned by Turkey, which will co-host the peace talks in Kazakhstan with Russia set for January 23 .



Turkey calls the PYD a "terror group" for its links to Kurdish separatist militants in Turkey and has blasted the US repeatedly for working with the group on the ground in Syria.



Turkey said this week that Russia had agreed the incoming US administration should be present at the upcoming talks, though there was no confirmation from Moscow.

...