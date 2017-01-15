Twenty years after Diana campaign, new landmine crisis plagues Iraq and Syria

Twenty years after Princess Diana's iconic visit to a minefield in Angola, the world faces a new landmine crisis in Syria and Iraq on a scale not seen for decades, campaigners said Sunday.



The Mines Advisory Group said it had cleared and destroyed more than 9,000 newly laid landmines in both countries in the past six months in areas formerly occupied by ISIS.



Hard to detect, difficult to clear and often designed to maim rather than kill, landmines can linger in the soil for decades and kill or injure thousands of people every year.



The number of people reported killed or injured by landmines has risen sharply though, with 75 percent more casualties in 2015 compared to the previous year, according to the Landmine Monitor.

