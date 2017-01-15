Blackout hits western and southern Libya

Western Libya was plunged into darkness late Saturday as a blackout already affecting the south spread to the capital, Tripoli, and other major cities, the national power company said.



The electricity grid had collapsed because a number of cities in western Libya had rejected terms for sharing out power cuts, it said.



Tripoli and other cities in the west and south have been plagued by repeated and lengthy power cuts for months, and the south has been suffering a general blackout for at least the past four days.

