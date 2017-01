Spain's King Felipe VI is to meet Sunday with Saudi King Salman, local media said, during an official visit coinciding with talks to sell Spanish warships.



Felipe arrived late Saturday in Riyadh for a three-day stay.



Spanish media have linked this trip to a much anticipated deal to sell Avante 2200 corvettes for an estimated two billion euros ($2.1 billion).



Rights groups have said any Spanish sale of warships to Saudi Arabia would be illegal under international law.

