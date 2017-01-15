Iraq special forces sweep Mosul University for remaining militants: spokesman

Iraqi special forces swept the campus of Mosul University Sunday to clear it of any remaining ISIS militants after taking full control of the area, a spokesman said.



Parts of the sprawling campus overlook neighboring districts in eastern Mosul, making it a crucial gain for taking remaining ISIS-held areas along the Tigris river, an Iraqi commander said this week.



Iraqi forces, backed by air cover from a U.S.-led coalition, say they are close to recapturing the entire eastern bank of the river, bringing them in full control of eastern Mosul, and thus half of ISIS' last major Iraq stronghold.

...