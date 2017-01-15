Syria fighting threatens deal to fix damaged Damascus water source

Heavy clashes erupted overnight between government and rebel forces near Damascus after the official who negotiated a deal to restore water to the Syrian capital was killed, activists said Sunday.



Government workers had entered the formerly rebel-held area in the Wadi Barada region near Damascus Friday to begin restoring water to the capital after weeks of shortages.



Under the agreement, Ghadban was to oversee teams working to repair the infrastructure that supplies the capital with water in exchange for a cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of rebel fighters willing to do so.

...