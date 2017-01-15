Israel tank fire hits Hamas post in response to gunfire

Israeli tank fire hit a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip Sunday after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave struck a military vehicle, with no injuries reported on either side, officials said.



The Israeli army said in a statement it targeted a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the gunfire, without providing further details.



Hamas's interior ministry confirmed the post had been hit in the area of Al-Fukhari near the border with Israel, but it alleged Israeli tanks and bulldozers had earlier crossed the border.

...