US 'hostility' grows despite nuclear deal: Iranian official

U.S. "hostility" to Iran is growing day by day despite Tehran's nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official said Sunday, ahead of the first anniversary of the historic accord.



The agreement between Tehran and six world powers saw a range of international sanctions lifted in exchange for limits on Iran's nuclear program.



Iranian officials have accused Washington of failing to abide by the deal, including with a raft of other sanctions related to non-nuclear issues that have helped deter major Western banks from returning to Iran.

...