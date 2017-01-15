Government shelling near Damascus kills seven civilians: activists

Government bombardment of a flashpoint region near Syria's capital Sunday killed seven civilians, activists said, in the deadliest attack there since a nationwide truce came into force.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces shelled Deir Qanun, a village in the Wadi Barada region, which is the main source of water for Damascus.



Heavy clashes between government and rebel forces have rocked Wadi Barada since overnight Saturday, after the official who negotiated a deal to restore water to Damascus was killed.

...