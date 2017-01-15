Kuwait MPs file to question minister over sports ban

Three Kuwaiti opposition lawmakers filed Sunday a request to question the minister of youth and information, Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah, for allegedly failing to resolve a 14-month international sports ban.



World football's governing body FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended Kuwait in October 2015, for the second time since 2010, over alleged government meddling in sports.



Last month, the minister and the public sports authority requested IOC and FIFA to temporarily lift the suspension and pledged to amend controversial sports legislation, under pressure from parliament.



But the two sports bodies rejected Kuwait's request and the IOC demanded specific measures before ending the suspension.

