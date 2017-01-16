Paris meet sends message to Israel, Trump

Sending a forceful message to Israel's prime minister and the incoming Trump administration, dozens of countries Sunday called on Israel and Palestine to revive work toward long-elusive peace – including an independent Palestinian state.



The French organizers argued the conference was necessary to keep hopes alive for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine – the solution favored by the international community for the past two decades.



In a nod to Israel, the final declaration of Sunday's conference included criticism of incitement and "terror," a reference to Palestinian attacks.



French President Francois Hollande said he was sounding an "alert" that peace talks should be revived for "the security of Israel, security of all the region" before violent extremists and Israeli settlements destroy any hope of a two-state solution.



Israeli and Palestinian leaders have not negotiated even indirectly since a failed U.S.-led peace effort in 2014 .

...