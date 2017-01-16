Clashes grip flashpoint area near Damascus

Heavy fighting gripped a flashpoint region near the Syrian capital Sunday, leaving seven civilians dead and threatening a nationwide truce designed to pave the way toward peace talks.



Further east, Syrian government troops lost ground to a brutal assault by Daesh (ISIS) near the key Deir al-Zor military airport.



The Lebanese Hezbollah group, which has fighters on the side of the Syrian government, said pro-government troops seized a hill overlooking the water source in the valley Sunday.



Local officials struck a truce with Syrian authorities Friday to allow maintenance teams into Wadi Barada to restore water to Damascus, but the deal was called off after chief negotiator Ahmed al-Ghadban was killed the next day.



In eastern Syria, Daesh militants kept up their offensive on government-held areas of the contested city of Deir al-Zor, attacking a military air base from several fronts.



The new multi-pronged assault that began Saturday is its most intense attack on government areas since January 2016 .Government



Daesh unleashed a wave of tunnel bombs and suicide attackers against government forces Saturday, leaving 12 government fighters dead.

