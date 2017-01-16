Iran arrests corruption fugitive after international manhunt

An Iranian man accused of helping to embezzle billions of dollars while the country evaded international oil sanctions has been arrested after a lengthy international manhunt, media reported Monday.



"He had close contacts with the main individuals in the great oil embezzlement file and was handed to the judiciary," Rezvani said.



Before his trial, Zanjani would regularly boast in media interviews of his wealth and skills in finding ways round global banking sanctions to ensure Iran continued to receive money for international oil sales, saying he acted at all times with the support of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

...