Egypt court upholds ruling barring islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

A picture taken on Jan. 14, 2014 through the window of an airplane shows the Red Sea's Tiran (foreground) and the Sanafir (background) islands in the Straits of Tiran between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia. AFP / STRINGER
Egypt arrests 12 protesting transfer of islands to Saudis
Egypt court backs government in Red Sea islands dispute
Egypt's government approves transfer of islands to Saudis
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Egypt arrests 12 protesting transfer of islands to Saudis
Egypt court backs government in Red Sea islands dispute
Egypt's government approves transfer of islands to Saudis
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE