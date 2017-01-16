Iraqi forces push into Mosul district in clashes with ISIS

Iraqi special forces pushed into a new district in Mosul near the Tigris river and battled ISIS militants there Monday, bringing them closer to recapturing the east of the city.



Iraqi forces have seized most of eastern Mosul in a 3-month U.S.-backed campaign to drive the militants out of the city, their last major Iraqi stronghold. The Tigris bisects Mosul from north to south.



The Mosul offensive, supported by U.S. coalition air power, involves 100,000-strong combined forces of Iraqi troops, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Shi'ite militias.

