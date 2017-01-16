Qatar pledges $12m for Gaza's electricity crisis

Qatar has said it will "swiftly" pay $12 million to the Palestinian Authority to solve crippling electricity shortages in Gaza, state media in the Gulf state reported.



Gaza has been crippled by electricity shortages in recent weeks, leaving the territory with at best four hours of power a day.



The power cuts have prompted demonstrations and last week thousands of people in northern Gaza converged on the local headquarters of the electricity company run by Hamas, the Islamist movement that has ruled the Strip since 2007 .

