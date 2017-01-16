UN agency chiefs urge access for aid to civilians in Syria

Syrian rebel fighters, arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Assal region, west of Aleppo after being evacuated from the embattled city, on Dec. 22, 2016. / AFP / Omar haj kadour
U.N. appeals for funds for Syria’s Palestinians
UN set to vote on 'too little, too late' Syria cease-fire
UN official says Syria approves Aleppo aid
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
U.N. appeals for funds for Syria’s Palestinians
UN set to vote on 'too little, too late' Syria cease-fire
UN official says Syria approves Aleppo aid
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE