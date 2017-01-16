Hamas to release protesters arrested in electricity demos

Hamas said Monday it had agreed to release those arrested in connection with protests over severe electricity shortages that prompted an outpouring of anger in the Gaza Strip in recent days.



The Palestinian Authority handles fuel purchases from Israel since the Israeli authorities do not deal directly with Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organization.



Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 .



Besides their one power plant, Gaza's two million people also rely on electricity imports from Israel and Egypt.

