Israeli minister: Palestinians can't stop US embassy move

An Israeli minister said Monday the Palestinians had no way to block incoming US President Donald Trump from moving his country's embassy to Jerusalem.



Regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, said the Palestinians were powerless to stop it.



Trump -- who takes office Friday -- has pledged to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.



The United States and most UN member states do not recognise Jerusalem as capital of the Jewish state, and the city's status is one of the thorniest issues of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

...