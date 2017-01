In this March 17, 2003 file photo, an Israeli border policemen guards the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv as other Israelis line up for U.S. visas. The Palestinians and their Arab allies have been ringing alarm bells over Donald Trump's plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem, increasingly fearful he will move swiftly once he takes office. (AP Photo/Eitan Hess-Ashkenazi, File)