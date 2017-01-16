Assassin of Russia's Turkey envoy 'buried in unmarked grave'

A Turkish policeman who murdered the Russian ambassador to Ankara in December and was then shot dead by security forces has been buried in an unmarked grave, state media said Monday.



The 22-year-old Mevlut Mert Altintas' family declined to claim his body and it was buried in an unmarked grave last week in Ankara by a forensic team, Anadolu Agency said.



When the Russian ambassador to Ankara Andrei Karlov was giving a speech to inaugurate a photo exhibition of Russian landscapes, Altintas was lurking behind, away from the other guests, listening attentively.

...