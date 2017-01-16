Tunisian beach gunman 'walked nearly two miles' before being shot, UK inquest hears



The gunman who murdered 30 Britons on a Tunisian beach in 2015 had been able to walk nearly two miles on his killing spree before being shot dead by security forces, inquests into the deaths heard Monday.



The inquests, being held collectively at the Royal Courts of Justice, are expected to last around six weeks.



They will examine whether changes to security arrangements and travel advice from both the British government and TUI were sufficient in the light of another attack in the capital Tunis three months earlier.



The beach shooting in June 2015, in which eight foreign nationals also died, took place in the resort in Sousse, 140 km (87 miles) south of Tunis.

...