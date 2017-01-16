Bahrain suspends online version of opposition-linked newspaper

Bahraini authorities have suspended the online version of the opposition-linked al-Wasat newspaper until further notice, accusing it of publishing materials that threaten national unity, state news agency BNA reported Monday.



Bahrain's only independent daily is associated with the mainly Shiite Muslim-led opposition, which has been facing a government crackdown since last year.



Western-allied Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, crushed mass protests by the country's Shiite majority in 2011 .

