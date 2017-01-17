Egypt court strikes down islands deal

An Egyptian court Monday ruled against the government's attempt to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, an embarrassment for President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi that could deepen tensions with his onetime Gulf patron.



The government insists the islands always belonged to Saudi Arabia and were merely placed under Egypt's protection in the 1950s.



It said the islands were Egyptian and that the government provided no documents to prove otherwise.



Egypt and Saudi Arabia are split over Syria, where Cairo views the government as a bulwark against Islamist extremists and Saudi Arabia supports the rebels fighting to topple President Bashar Assad.



In an apparent attempt to mend ties, the Egyptian government sent the islands deal to Parliament for ratification despite the lower court's verdict, but analysts say the damage was done.



It can appeal to the Supreme Constitutional Court, arguing that the president has the right to conclude such a deal, or submit the entire agreement to international arbitration.

