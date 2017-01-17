Qatari fuel arrives in Gaza, helping to ease power crisis

Fuel from Qatar arrived in the Gaza Strip Monday, helping ease a crippling power shortage that has sparked rare demonstrations against the territory's Hamas rulers who responded with a crackdown on protesters.



The added fuel will grant homes power for about eight hours a day, and Hamas said another ally, Turkey, is expected to supply Gaza with more fuel.



Gaza has demand for 450-500 megawatts of power a day but is receiving barely a third of that. About 30 MW is produced by its one aging power plant, while 30 MW is imported from Egypt and 120 MW is supplied from Israel.



Life has become increasingly difficult for Gaza's 2 million residents, who are squeezed into the tiny coastal territory.

