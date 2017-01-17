Syria rebels to attend Russia, Turkey-backed Astana talks

Representatives of some Syrian rebel groups said Monday they would attend talks sponsored by Russia and Turkey scheduled later this month, despite mounting violations of a cease-fire across the war-ravaged country.



A rebel adviser said the talks between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, to be held in the Kazakhstan capital Astana, will initially focus on ways to strengthen and monitor the cease-fire that went into effect Dec. 30 .



Although the scale of the violence was not comparable to the government-led, Russian-backed offensive against Aleppo that preceded the cease-fire, airstrikes and shelling were reported in at least eight of Syria's 14 provinces Monday.



Syrian rebel group members and an adviser to the fighting groups said Monday that the Astana talks will focus on violations of the cease-fire and ways to reinforce it.



Clashes escalated between pro-government and opposition forces in and around a number of rebel-run villages as Syrian troops and allied militias advance toward the flashpoint area of Ain Fijeh, which holds the main water source for the Syrian capital.

...