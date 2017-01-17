Embattled Syria troops clash with ISIS in Deir al-Zor

Syrian government forces clashed with ISIS fighters for a fourth day Tuesday in an eastern city where an extremist assault has left more than 100 dead, activists said.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said Tuesday that Syria's military and allied Russian forces were carrying out airstrikes against ISIS, as government troops battled the extremists on the ground.



ISIS already controlled more than half of Deir al-Zor city, and has laid siege to around 100,000 people inside since early 2015 .



The activists said Tuesday that three days of fighting had killed at least 116 people, among them 21 civilians, 37 members of government forces and 58 ISIS fighters.

