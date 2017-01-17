Iraqi forces push into ISIS-held pocket in Mosul: military

Iraqi special forces pushed into a pocket of ISIS-held territory in eastern Mosul Tuesday, the military said, seeking to recapture the remaining districts under the group's control east of the Tigris river.



A military statement said Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces had pushed into the Eastern Nineveh and Souq al-Ghanam districts, which are flanked by areas held by Iraqi troops.



A spokesman for the rapid response forces, Lieutenant-Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammedawi, said some ISIS fighters had fled by boat across the river during the military's recent advances, taking civilians as human shields so forces could not fire at them.



Advances slowed towards the end of last year as the military sought to avoid hitting civilians, Iraqi military officials say.

