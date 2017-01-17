UK top court says ex-Libyan rebel commander can sue former minister

Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a rebel leader who helped topple Gadhafi in 2011 and is now a politician, says he and his pregnant wife Fatima were abducted by U.S. CIA agents in Thailand in 2004 and then illegally transferred to Tripoli with the help of British spies.



Leigh Day said documents found after Gadhafi's fall showed British complicity in his case.



Straw, who was foreign secretary at the time in the government of Tony Blair, said he had always acted in line with British and international law.

...