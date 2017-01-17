Israel rearrests freed Palestinian hunger striker



Israeli forces have rearrested a Palestinian journalist who was freed from prison last year after an extended hunger strike, his family and Israeli officials said Tuesday.



In May, 34-year-old Qiq was released from a six-month prison term without trial following a 94-day hunger strike.



Qiq had been held under the administrative detention system, which allows Israel to hold prisoners without trial for renewable six-month periods.



Shin Bet said Qiq had been detained Sunday night along with 12 other men, including a member of the Palestinian parliament, as part of a network of Hamas operatives.

...