ISIS assault halts WFP aid drops in Syria's Deir al-Zor

The World Food Program said Tuesday it has suspended aid drops to the besieged Syrian city of Deir al-Zor because of heavy fighting after a fierce assault by ISIS.



ISIS has besieged Deir al-Zor's 100,000 residents since 2015 and already controls large parts of the city, but Saturday advanced further inside remaining government-held territory.



The ISIS assault has managed to divide the east of the remaining government-held parts of the city from the west.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said Tuesday that Syria's military and allied Russian forces were carrying out airstrikes against ISIS, as government troops battled the extremists on the ground.



Activists said Tuesday that three days of fighting had killed at least 116 people, among them 21 civilians, 37 members of government forces and 58 ISIS fighters.

...