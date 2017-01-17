Syria government, rebels name delegation heads to Astana talks

Syria's U.N. ambassador will head the government delegation to upcoming peace talks, a Syrian daily reported Tuesday, while the opposition said it would be represented by rebel negotiator Mohammad Alloush.



Rebel groups announced Monday that they would send a "military" delegation to Astana, as well as legal and political advisers from the High Negotiations Committee umbrella group.



Jaafari described his rival as a "terrorist," while Alloush accused the regime of committing "massacres" in Syria.



Al-Watan Tuesday reported that the government's delegation would head to Astana in pursuit of a "political solution" to the war.

...