Jordan Tuesday charged eight people including a former lawmaker with inciting opposition against the government over statements posted on social media, a judicial source said.



Unemployment has jumped to 14 percent of the kingdom's population of 9.5 million, with the young the worst hit, according to the government.



In August, the International Monetary Fund said it had approved a $723 million three-year credit line to support Jordan's "economic and financial reform program".

...