UN judge's detention in Turkey delays Rwandan genocide case

A lawyer for a former Rwandan government minister convicted at a United Nations tribunal of inciting and aiding genocide argued Tuesday that his client's case is being unfairly delayed because one of the judges involved has been detained by Turkish authorities.



Augustin Ngirabatware, who served as planning minister in Rwanda, is seeking review of his conviction and 30-year prison sentence. His lawyer, Peter Robinson, argued that Ngirabatware should be released from custody until Turkish judge Aydin Sefa Akay is freed and can take part in the case.



Robinson is asking Meron to order Turkey to release Akay or to provisionally release Ngirabatware until the case can continue with Akay on the panel hearing the review.

