Syrians elect first civilian council to run Idlib city



Syrians in northwestern Idlib cast their ballots on Tuesday for members of the first civilian council to run their city, two years after it was overrun by rebels and extremists.



Voters, who had to be at least 25 years old and originally from Idlib, could choose from among 85 candidates who were running for the 25-member council.



Since Syria's conflict broke out, the population of Idlib city has swelled to an estimated 200,000 people.

...