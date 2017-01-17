Palestinian parties agree to form unity government

The main Palestinian parties Tuesday announced a deal to form a national unity government prior to the holding of elections, after three days of reconciliation talks in Moscow.



Ater the government is formed, the Palestinians would set up a national council, which would include Palestinians in exile, and hold elections.



The last time the Palestinians staged elections in which both Hamas and Fatah took part was in 2006 .



The Palestinian representatives also met on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and asked him to dissuade incoming U.S. president Donald Trump from carrying out a campaign pledge to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Ahmad and Moussa Abu Marzouk of Hamas spoke derisively of the Quartet – the United States, Russia, the EU and U.N. – in its years-long effort to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

