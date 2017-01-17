UN takes aim at calls for Israeli annexation of West Bank

Calls for Israel to annex parts or all of the Palestinian West Bank risk destroying prospects for peace, the U.N. envoy for the Middle East warned Tuesday.



U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov delivered the warning to the Security Council, which met for the first time since the adoption of a contentious resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.



At the Paris conference, some 70 countries affirmed their support for a two-state solution that would see a state of Palestine co-existing alongside Israel.



Under the resolution adopted last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report to the council every three months on whether Israel is in violation of the U.N. demand to stop expanding Jewish outposts.

...