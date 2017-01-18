Want to learn Arabic, Korean or Swahili? Refugees can help

It is the first time the pair have met for a language tuition session – and it is the Syrian refugee who is running the tutorial today, not the other way around.



Although he was a qualified dentist in Syria, Zinah is doing a postgraduate dentistry degree and English language tests so he can practice in Britain.



He joins a growing number of newly arrived, degree-educated refugees that Chatterbox has employed to teach languages, including Swahili, Arabic, Korean and Farsi, to university students, business people and private clients.



Hedayat said she hopes the Chatterbox program would expand across Europe and to Canada or the United States, so refugees can gain quality work experience and get to know the local population through language tutoring.

...