Istanbul attacker confessed after capture

The accused perpetrator of a New Year's nightclub attack in Istanbul has confessed and his fingerprints are a match, Turkish authorities said Tuesday.



Moments later, in separate remarks, Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin, gave a full portrait of the suspected killer and the efforts that went into securing his capture.



The suspect, according to the governor of Istanbul, had trained in Afghanistan and was believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016 .



"There is a high chance that they may be connected [to Daesh] because they were staying in the same house".



The governor said it was believed that they arrived three days earlier at Esenyurt, a low-income neighborhood of Istanbul.

...