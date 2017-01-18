Syria talks to ‘consolidate’ cease-fire: Lavrov

Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital next week are aimed at consolidating the frail truce in the war-torn country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.



The United States, which led failed efforts to launch peace talks last year, has not been involved in the latest diplomacy around the Syrian conflict.



Russia, Iran and Turkey pushed for the talks in Astana after Syrian government forces won a major victory in capturing eastern Aleppo late last year.



The High Negotiations Committee, the main Syrian opposition umbrella group, has also expressed its support for the talks.



The Syrian government delegation attending the talks will be led by the country's ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria's Al-Watan daily reported Tuesday.



The activist group said Syria's military and allied Russian forces were carrying out airstrikes against Daesh, as government troops battled the militants on the ground.

...