US scolds Bahrain for execution of three Shiites

The United States on Tuesday scolded its ally Bahrain over the recent executions of three Shiites who had been sentenced to death for a deadly bomb attack on police.



The executions have ignited major demonstrations and rekindled tensions between the Shiite majority and Sunni rulers of the Persian Gulf kingdom, which have concerned Washington since a crackdown on an uprising in 2011 .



Bahrain, which has been ruled by the Al-Khalifa dynasty for more than two centuries, has a majority Shiite population that has long complained of marginalization.



Protests broke out on Sunday after the executions, reportedly the first carried out in Bahrain in six years.

