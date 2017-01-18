Iran 'hostile' to US involvement in Syria talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said late Tuesday that his government opposed the United States joining Syrian peace talks to be held in Kazakhstan next week, local media reported.



That goes against the position of the other two organizers of the talks -- Russia and Turkey -- which have said the new US administration of Donald Trump should be represented in Astana on Monday.



Talks were ongoing between Iran, Russia and Turkey on who would attend, Ghasemi said, and other countries could be included in later stages after successful "first steps".



Iran and Russia have been the key diplomatic and military backers of Syria in the war.

