Police say they shoot dead Israeli Arab car attacker

Israeli Arab MP Ayman Odeh was also injured in the head by police during the confrontation, a parliamentary aide who was with him said.



A police statement said that the man killed, a local resident, was active in the Israeli Islamic Movement and may have been influenced by ISIS -- a claim residents strongly denied.



Um al-Heiran village activist Raed Abu al-Qiyan named the dead man as Yacoub Abu al-Qiyan, a member of his Bedouin clan, and denied he was seeking to harm police.



Police said officers were injured during the early morning incident, without providing further details.



Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Bedouin homes they deem to have been built illegally.

